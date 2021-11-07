'Police Assaulted Us, Broke CCTV Cams': Residents of North West Delhi Slum

Residents of a slum in northwest Delhi have alleged that the Delhi Police raided their slum on the night of 2 November. The slum dwellers of Budh Vihar claim that the cops beat up men, women and children in their homes, called them Bangladeshis, and then broke the CCTV cameras in the locality.

Among those alleging assault by the police are a pregnant woman and a minor boy.

The police admit they have arrested 19 men from the slum as a result of what transpired that night, but have denied all allegations of wrongdoing, violence and torture.