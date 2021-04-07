Delhi Police Arrest Man Who ‘Demolished’ Sai Baba Idol at Temple 

The idol was removed from the Purana Shiv Mandir in Shahpur Jat on Thursday, 25 March, and has since been replaced by a Ganesh idol.

The temple authorities had earlier claimed that the idol was removed as it had been damaged over time. However, devotees didn’t agree to or believe the claim.

Further, the temple authorities had told the police, “This idol was set up by temple committee member Padam Panwar. Now Padam Panwar, along with other committee members such as Bharat Panwar, Jiya Panwar, Satyanarayan, Naresh, Mohan Panwar and Pandit ji, decided to set up a new idol with the consent of local residents.”

Meanwhile, the police said that further investigation is underway in the matter.

(With inputs from PTI and Scroll.)