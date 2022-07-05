ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police Apprehends 16-Year-Old for Allegedly Raping Minor

The matter came to light after the minor complained of stomach pains, and was found to be pregnant.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
i

The Delhi Police apprehended a 16-year-old on the charges of rape, under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Tuesday, 5 July.

The First Information Report (FIR) pertaining to the crime was registered on the basis of the statement of the survivor's mother.

The accused was booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old, who was his close relative, as per the complainant.

The incident took place last November, when the accused was in Delhi to attend a wedding, and was living in the complainant's house.

According to DCP North Delhi, the matter came to light after the minor complained of stomach pains, following which her mother took her to the doctor and found that she was pregnant.

Edited By :Tejas Harad
