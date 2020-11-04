Delhi on High Alert After Threat Calls Received For Two AI Flights

Delhi has been put on high alert after receiving inputs that secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has given a call to cause a disruption in the operation of Air India flights from Delhi to London on 5 November, IANS reported.

“We have got inputs that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened two Air India flights scheduled for London tomorrow. The security has been tightened,” Rajeev Ranjan, DCP, Indira Gandhi International Airport, told the news agency.

The banned group is learnt to have given the call on the 36th year of anti-Sikh riots on 5 November, to internationalise the killing of more than 30,000 Sikhs in the aftermath of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.