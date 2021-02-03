Delhi Nursery Admission Process to Commence Soon: CM Kejriwal
CM Kejriwal told the the school authorities that nursery admissions will begin soon.
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal in an interaction with principals and authorities of private schools on Tuesday, 2 February, said the nursery school admission in Delhi will commence soon.
“Children want to go back to schools and colleges but parents and teachers are worried. Since vaccines are here, we hope we will be able to open schools soon. We will start the process of nursery admission soon.”Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi
The Delhi government had earlier also announced that it will reopen schools for the students of Classes 9 and 11 from 5 February. Schools will have to adhere to the COVID-19 norms.
What COVID-19 Protocols Are Delhi Schools Following?
- Physical attendance is not compulsory, students will attend only with the written consent of parents. Attendance should be maintained but it’s not mandatory.
- Only schools out of containment area will be opened, and only teachers who live in non-containment zones will take classes. No students who are symptomatic may attend. Online classes for children will continue for those who cannot attend classes physically.
- Class timings have been reduced to two hours a day, and initially only 50 students will be called per class, reported Hindustan Times. Only ten students will be allowed in a during practical sessions.
- Schools have been directed to install sanitiser dispensers around the school, and keep stock of face masks and sanitisers. Volunteers will do routine temperate checks and will ensure the students maintain social distancing.
- ‘The Bubble Effect’ has been suggested by the government to keep student interaction in the same group, reported NDTV.
- Teachers will orient students on protocols, new exam guidelines and provide emotional support and counselling.
- There will be no physical assembly or outdoor activities held.
- There will be no pick-up or drop facilities for students or faculty members.
