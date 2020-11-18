Delhi-NCR Air Quality 18 Nov: AQI at 231, Noida 168, Gurugram 104

The air quality in the national capital on Wednesday, 18 November, was recorded at 231, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 168 and in Gurugram it is 104.

The air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'severe' category despite receiving light spells of rains on Sunday. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recorded the air quality in the national capital as 'severe' on Monday with the overall air quality index (AQI) resting at 490.

The people of Gurugram got a huge relief from air pollution as the PM 2.5 level on Tuesday was recorded to be 166; it was the first time since 12 October that the air pollution level has dropped in the city.