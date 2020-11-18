Delhi-NCR Air Quality 18 Nov: AQI at 231, Noida 168, Gurugram 104

Scattered rainfall in Delhi and surrounding regions washed out some of the pollutants on Monday, decreasing the AQI.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Image used for representation only.
i

The air quality in the national capital on Wednesday, 18 November, was recorded at 231, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 168 and in Gurugram it is 104.

The air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'severe' category despite receiving light spells of rains on Sunday. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recorded the air quality in the national capital as 'severe' on Monday with the overall air quality index (AQI) resting at 490.

The people of Gurugram got a huge relief from air pollution as the PM 2.5 level on Tuesday was recorded to be 166; it was the first time since 12 October that the air pollution level has dropped in the city.

How is Air Quality Index Categorised?

There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 18 November

Delhi NCR RegionAQI Level PM 2.5 Pollutant LevelPM 10 Pollutant Level
Anand VIhar213213181
Aya Nagar152152109
Bawana249249160
CRPI Mathura Road150150139
DTU239239143
Dwarka-Sector 8222222148
IGI Airport161161107
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden137131137
Jahangirpuri275275195
Jawharlal Nehru Stadium181181125
Lodhi Road10910996
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium168168126
Mandir Marg189189112
Mundka245245152
Najafgarh193193111
Narela231231161
Nehru Nagar193193151
Okhla Phase-2190190150
Patparganj210210129
Pusa130130110
RK Puram 225225132
Rohini234234148
Shadipur12488124
Sirifort197197146
Sonia Vihar230230146
Sri Aurobindo Marg189189102
Vivek Vihar236236138
Wazipur989598

(with inputs from IANS)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!