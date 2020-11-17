Air Quality in Delhi Dips to 175 Thanks to Surprise Rain 

The air quality in the national capital on Tuesday, 17 November, was recorded at 175, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 159 and in Gurugram it is 252.

Days after Diwali a surprise shower, cool surface wind and relatively less stubble burning activity in the vicinity of the national capital brought down Delhi's air quality index from 525 to 273 within 24 hours.

Delhiites relaxed a bit as they could comparatively breathe better on Monday after consistently battling the severe level of air quality which persisted over a week.

The Central Pollution Control Board of India recorded a significant improvement of the ambient air quality from 525 on Sunday to 273 on Monday.