Air Quality in Delhi at 309; Winds May Improve AQI Slightly

The air quality in the national capital on Monday, 16 November, was recorded at 309, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 291 and in Gurugram it is 359.

According to Safar India, two important factors are now working favourably towards some improvement -an increase in local Delhi wind speed is forecasted for the next three days which may increase ventilation and improve air quality marginally and the stubble transport level winds are now from North and relatively offside for stubble transport.