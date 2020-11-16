Air Quality in Delhi at 309; Winds May Improve AQI Slightly

National Green Tribunal has imposed a blanket ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi till 30 Nov.

A metro train runs on a track in hazy weather, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 14 October, 2020.
The air quality in the national capital on Monday, 16 November, was recorded at 309, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 291 and in Gurugram it is 359.

According to Safar India, two important factors are now working favourably towards some improvement -an increase in local Delhi wind speed is forecasted for the next three days which may increase ventilation and improve air quality marginally and the stubble transport level winds are now from North and relatively offside for stubble transport.

Ban on Firecrackers

On 9 November, the National Green Tribunal had imposed a blanket ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region till 30 November. The direction also applies to cities and towns where air quality during November fell to 'poor' and above categories.

How is Air Quality Index Categorised?

There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 16 November

Delhi NCR RegionAQI Level PM 2.5 Pollutant LevelPM 10 Pollutant Level
Anand VIhar286286167
Aya Nagar274274156
Bawana298298216
CRPI Mathura Road227227153
DTU270270149
Dwarka-Sector 8290290172
IGI Airport248248139
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden232232202
Jahangirpuri293293201
Jawharlal Nehru Stadium291291175
Lodhi Road263263159
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium286286176
Mandir Marg288288172
Mundka295295182
NSIT Dwarka18983189
Najafgarh281281154
Narela273273188
Nehru Nagar295295178
Okhla Phase-2287321342
Punjabi Bagh291291184
Pusa287287174
RK Puram 292292166
Rohini292292201
Shadipur18789187
Sirifort282282178
Sonia Vihar306306223
Sri Aurobindo Marg284284141
Vivek Vihar307307175
Wazipur185185145

(with inputs from IANS)

