Air Quality in Delhi at 309; Winds May Improve AQI Slightly
National Green Tribunal has imposed a blanket ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi till 30 Nov.
The air quality in the national capital on Monday, 16 November, was recorded at 309, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.
According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 291 and in Gurugram it is 359.
According to Safar India, two important factors are now working favourably towards some improvement -an increase in local Delhi wind speed is forecasted for the next three days which may increase ventilation and improve air quality marginally and the stubble transport level winds are now from North and relatively offside for stubble transport.
Ban on Firecrackers
On 9 November, the National Green Tribunal had imposed a blanket ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region till 30 November. The direction also applies to cities and towns where air quality during November fell to 'poor' and above categories.
How is Air Quality Index Categorised?
There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).
Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 16 November
|Delhi NCR Region
|AQI Level
|PM 2.5 Pollutant Level
|PM 10 Pollutant Level
|Anand VIhar
|286
|286
|167
|Aya Nagar
|274
|274
|156
|Bawana
|298
|298
|216
|CRPI Mathura Road
|227
|227
|153
|DTU
|270
|270
|149
|Dwarka-Sector 8
|290
|290
|172
|IGI Airport
|248
|248
|139
|IHBAS, Dilshad Garden
|232
|232
|202
|Jahangirpuri
|293
|293
|201
|Jawharlal Nehru Stadium
|291
|291
|175
|Lodhi Road
|263
|263
|159
|Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
|286
|286
|176
|Mandir Marg
|288
|288
|172
|Mundka
|295
|295
|182
|NSIT Dwarka
|189
|83
|189
|Najafgarh
|281
|281
|154
|Narela
|273
|273
|188
|Nehru Nagar
|295
|295
|178
|Okhla Phase-2
|287
|321
|342
|Punjabi Bagh
|291
|291
|184
|Pusa
|287
|287
|174
|RK Puram
|292
|292
|166
|Rohini
|292
|292
|201
|Shadipur
|187
|89
|187
|Sirifort
|282
|282
|178
|Sonia Vihar
|306
|306
|223
|Sri Aurobindo Marg
|284
|284
|141
|Vivek Vihar
|307
|307
|175
|Wazipur
|185
|185
|145
(with inputs from IANS)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.