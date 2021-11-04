Delhi's 'Very Unhealthy' Air Quality Is Getting Even Worse on Diwali
AQIs of such levels can cause respiratory problems even in healthy people.
Even before bursting of crackers, the air quality of Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) has worsened further on Diwali as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of at least eight areas has crossed the 400-mark and were in the 'severe' category by Thursday afternoon, 4 November, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
The meteorological agencies have predicted an AQI of 500-plus for Thursday and Friday when Delhiites will be bursting crackers on the occasion of Diwali.
According to health experts, AQIs of such levels can cause respiratory problems even in healthy people, and would have serious health impacts on people with lung or heart diseases.
At 4 pm and 5 pm on 3 November, Chhoti Diwali
On the evening of Chhoti (Little) Diwali, pollution levels mostly ranged between 'unhealthy' and 'very unhealthy', with the AQI largely between 150 and 300.
At 2 am on 4 November, Chhoti Diwali
By late night on Chhoti Diwali, pollution levels were rising significantly - with several places in the NCR seeing AQI levels of more than 300, and some crossing 400.
At 5 pm on 4 November, Diwali
The data collected by the CPCB at 1 pm showed that five areas in Delhi and two in Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of over 400, with Wazirpur (433), Alipur (406), Bawana (402), Jahangiri (439), and Nehru Nagar (413) in Delhi, Loni (450) and Sanjay Nagar (404) in Ghaziabad, and Sector 62 (420) in Noida among those under the last category of the index.
By 5 pm, it was only getting worse.
