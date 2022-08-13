22-Year-Old African Woman Who Travelled to Nigeria Is Delhi’s 5th Monkeypox Case
The Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said that the 22-year-old African woman is currently under observation.
The fifth case of monkeypox has been reported in Delhi, the Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar, told news agency ANI on Saturday, 13 August.
Kumar said that the 22-year-old African woman, whose sample tested positive on Friday, is currently under observation in the hospital.
“One patient has been admitted in LNJP and her sample tested positive,” Kumar added.
The woman had travelled to Nigeria a month ago and was admitted to the hospital two days ago. She is the second woman in the national capital to contract the infection.
Four persons, including two women, have so far been admitted to the LNJP Hospital with monkeypox, while one patient has been discharged from the facility.
Delhi confirmed its first case on 24 July, a day after monkeypox was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Meanwhile, the Union government had released safety guidelines to curb the spread of the virus in India.
International passengers have been advised to avoid close contact with sick persons, and dead, or live animals.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.