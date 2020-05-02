Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan was booked under sedition charges by the Delhi Police’s special cell on Thursday, 30 April, for allegedly making ‘provocative’ remarks on social media.The FIR, based on the complaint by a Vasant Kunj resident, has been filed under Sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code.The resident has alleged that Khan’s post was “provocative” in nature and “intended to cause disharmony and create rift in the society,” reported Hindustan Times.However, according to the daily, Khan has refused to comment on the matter saying that he hasn't seen the FIR yet.Two Months After Delhi Violence, Police Files First Chargesheet Earlier on Friday, 1 May, Khan had taken to Facebook to issue an apology over his 28 April tweet in which he thanked Kuwait for taking cognisance of the “persecution” of Indian Muslims with regard to the violence in Northeast Delhi.He wrote in his apology that he realises that his tweet was “ill-timed” and “pained some people which wasn’t the intention”.He also said a section of the media “distorted and fabricated” the content of his 28 April tweet and also added “inflammatory opinion to it”.Following the tweet by Khan, earlier on Thursday, a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs had met Lt General Anil Baijal and demanded that a case be registered against him.(With inputs from Hindustan Times)