COVID-19: Delhi, Noida Metro Services Suspended Till 31 March 2020

Delhi Metro services have been closed till 31 March in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the DMRC said on Sunday. On Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced that the services will be largely closed on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, it said, "As per the latest decision, in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak, it has been decided that metro services will remain completely closed till 31 March."

The services are already closed on Sunday in view of the “janata curfew.”