COVID-19: Delhi, Noida Metro Services Suspended Till 31 March 2020
Delhi Metro services have been closed till 31 March in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the DMRC said on Sunday. On Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced that the services will be largely closed on Monday.
In a statement on Sunday, it said, "As per the latest decision, in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak, it has been decided that metro services will remain completely closed till 31 March."
The services are already closed on Sunday in view of the “janata curfew.”
At least 27 coronavirus cases, including a death, were reported in the national capital till Saturday night.
"The move is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being.
"The Delhi Metro system will however continue to be powered for essential internal operational maintenance activities during this duration and security of the system will continue to be taken care of by CISF," the DMRC statement said.
Noida Metro Also Suspends Servi
The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro have been suspended till March 31 with immediate effect due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Sunday.
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operates the Aqua Line, has also announced suspension of its city bus services for the same duration.
"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts being made by the Central government and the Uttar Pradesh government to fight with the same, NMRC will not run its train services up to March 31. NMRC's City Bus Service will also not be available till March 31," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.
The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining the national capital, has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to NMRC officials.
