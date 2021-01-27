Delhi Metro: List of Stations Closed on 27 Jan

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday, 27 January, notified that entry and exit gates of the Lal Quila metro station will be closed. DMRC updated this information on its official twitter account.

It also mentioned that entry gates at Jama Masjid metro station will be closed. On Tuesday, 26 January, many farmers gathered outside Lal Quila, which caused a commotion at the historical site. Keeping this in mind, Delhi Metro and Delhi Police have decided to curtail entry and exit at Lal Quila metro station. This step has been taken to keep a check at the security, and maintain law and order.