Delhi Metro: List of Stations Closed on 27 Jan
Entry and exit at Lal Quila station will be suspended; entry at Jama Masjid metro station is also closed.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday, 27 January, notified that entry and exit gates of the Lal Quila metro station will be closed. DMRC updated this information on its official twitter account.
It also mentioned that entry gates at Jama Masjid metro station will be closed. On Tuesday, 26 January, many farmers gathered outside Lal Quila, which caused a commotion at the historical site. Keeping this in mind, Delhi Metro and Delhi Police have decided to curtail entry and exit at Lal Quila metro station. This step has been taken to keep a check at the security, and maintain law and order.
Later, Delhi Metro also tweeted about the ‘peak hour update’. “Average waiting time at Saket station is 35 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly,” it tweeted.
For further updates about when the services will be resumed, check DMRC’s official twitter handle- @OfficialDMRC.
