Delhi Man Held for Impersonating IAS Officer to Evade Lockdown
A policeman makes announcements as homeless people stand in a queue to receive food, during the nationwide lockdown in Delhi. (Representational image)
A policeman makes announcements as homeless people stand in a queue to receive food, during the nationwide lockdown in Delhi. (Representational image)(Photo: PTI)

Delhi Man Held for Impersonating IAS Officer to Evade Lockdown

PTI
India

A 29-year-old man was arrested in the national capital for allegedly impersonating an IAS officer to avoid the lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said on Monday, 13 April.

Aditya Gupta, a resident of Keshavpuram, was travelling in his car when he was stopped by the police at a picket three days ago.

His car had a siren and stickers of the Delhi Police and the Government of India, police said.

Also Read : Cops in Haryana Beaten up by Locals Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Loading...
Gupta argued with a policeman on being stopped and claimed that he is a senior IAS officer working with the Union Home Ministry, police said.

The policeman asked Gupta to show his identity card but when he failed, the official informed the SHO of Keshavpuram about the incident. On becoming suspicious, the police grilled the man further and he was busted, a senior official said.

Gupta, who works at a private firm in Delhi, had on an earlier occasion posed as a senior IAS officer to avoid the lockdown restrictions, he said.

A case was registered against Gupta under relevant sections of the IPC and he was arrested, the official said, adding that he was later released on bail.

(Published in an arrangement with PTI)

Also Read : Cops Deny UP Woman Drowned Kids  Over Food Shortage in Lockdown 

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

Loading...