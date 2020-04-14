Delhi Man Held for Impersonating IAS Officer to Evade Lockdown

A 29-year-old man was arrested in the national capital for allegedly impersonating an IAS officer to avoid the lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said on Monday, 13 April.

Aditya Gupta, a resident of Keshavpuram, was travelling in his car when he was stopped by the police at a picket three days ago.

His car had a siren and stickers of the Delhi Police and the Government of India, police said.