Delhi Man Held for Impersonating IAS Officer to Evade Lockdown
A 29-year-old man was arrested in the national capital for allegedly impersonating an IAS officer to avoid the lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said on Monday, 13 April.
Aditya Gupta, a resident of Keshavpuram, was travelling in his car when he was stopped by the police at a picket three days ago.
His car had a siren and stickers of the Delhi Police and the Government of India, police said.
The policeman asked Gupta to show his identity card but when he failed, the official informed the SHO of Keshavpuram about the incident. On becoming suspicious, the police grilled the man further and he was busted, a senior official said.
Gupta, who works at a private firm in Delhi, had on an earlier occasion posed as a senior IAS officer to avoid the lockdown restrictions, he said.
A case was registered against Gupta under relevant sections of the IPC and he was arrested, the official said, adding that he was later released on bail.
(Published in an arrangement with PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)