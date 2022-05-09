20-Year-Old Delhi Man Beaten With Belts & Sticks by Group, Dies After 3 Days
Five persons have been arrested, while four minors have been apprehended.
A 20-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of men in south-west Delhi's Dabri area on 23 April, resulting in the victim’s death from his injuries three days later.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media since, where the victim, Krishna, can be seen being beaten up by the men with belt and sticks.
As per the police, Krishna had a dispute with another man named Suraj on Holi. On the day of the incident, Suraj and his companions approached Krishna in Dabri and started beating him. Krishna was then taken to Bhagwati Vihar, where he was beaten to death.
Later, he was admitted to the Deendayal Hospital, after which he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he died on 26 April.
Five persons have been arrested, while four minors have been apprehended.
A police officer was quoted as saying, “Police came to know that the victim was approached by the accused. They started beating him and he ran to the terrace to save himself. He jumped across rooftops, but the accused… thrashed him… they later took him to (another area) where he was beaten to death,” The Indian Express reported.
Notably, police had first registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), which was then converted to IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) after due medical and legal consultation.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.