Delhi Lifts Ban on Construction: What’re the New Rules To Curb Pollution?

The Delhi government, on Monday, 22 November, lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities, the state's environment minister Gopal Rai said, reported PTI. A meeting on Wednesday, 24 November, will decide the further course of action.

However, Rai said that if any agency was found violating dust control norms, the government would stop their work and impose a penalty on them without notice.

The city's air quality index remained in the very poor category on Monday at 307 but was down from Sunday's, 21 November, 349. According to officials, the improvement in the pollution levels and visibility was due to the strong surface winds.

What're the new rules? Here's all you need to know.