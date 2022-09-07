Delhi LG Directs Action on Tax Evasion Complaint Against Kejriwal: Report

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked the chief secretary of the Delhi government for "necessary action" on a complaint that accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "tax evasion" through "undervaluation" of his three properties sold in Haryana, sources in LG office said on Wednesday, 7 September.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government over the charge. However, sources in Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) said that the "ancestral property" was sold as per "collector rates".

"Entire amount of stamp duty as per collector rates has been paid. Where is the question of any wrongdoing? However, if the LG wants, he can get any CBI, ED or any other investigation done," said the AAP sources.