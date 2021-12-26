Delhi Imposes Night Curfew Between 11 pm & 5 am From Monday
The curfew will be in effect from starting from Monday, 27 December.
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government imposed a night curfew from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am starting from Monday, 27 December, news agency ANI reported.
As per Delhi's health department, the national capital had reported 290 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday, 26 December. With this, the cumulative case tally and death toll in the state rose to 1,44,3352 and 25,105, respectively.
Delhi currently has a positivity rate of 0.55 percent.
On Saturday, the state had reported 249 new cases of COVID-19, a 38 percent increase compared to the previous day. This was the highest number of daily cases recorded in India's capital city in the past six months.
The state has been witnessing a higher number of COVID-19 cases since the past few days. Besides, it is also one of the top two states in the country that have reported the maximum number of Omicron cases.
Delhi had reported 12 fresh cases of the new COVID-19 variant on Saturday.
Meanwhile, India's Omicron cases have increased to 422, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Of those, the number of people who have recovered is 130.
