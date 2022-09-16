Delhi HC directs ZEE News, Sudhir Chaudhary To Respond to Shehla Rashid's Plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 16 September issued a notice to ZEE News and its then anchor Sudhir Chaudhary over a plea filed by ex-Jawaharlal Nehru University student union leader Shehla Rashid, wherein she has sought an unequivocal apology from the news channel for airing a programme against her.

In the programme that aired on 30 November 2020, Chaudhary had interviewed Rashid’s father and allegedly insinuated that she is involved in ‘anti-national activities’ and ‘terror-funding.’

Justice Yashwant Sharma has given News Broadcasters and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA), ZEE News and Sudhir Chaudhary six weeks to respond, while posting the matter for hearing on 23 February 2023, Bar and Bench reported.