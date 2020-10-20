Don’t Cross Line, You’re Not a Prosecuting Agency: HC to Zee News

The court, which was hearing a petition filed by Tanha against his alleged ‘disclosure statement’ being made public, noted that although the alleged document had ‘little evidentiary value’ it was presented in such a manner that completely indicted the Tanha in the minds of the viewer.

Pulling up Zee News for publishing a purported ‘disclosure statement’ that was not supposed to be published in the first place and was not even in the possession of the accused, the court said that the channel had misrepresented facts at a different level.