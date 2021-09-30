Delhi High Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance of Rohini Court Shootout Incident

Delhi Police Chief Asthana Assures Crackdown on Criminals

Meanwhile, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana assured crackdown on criminals to end gang wars in Delhi and said, "Those operating from jails to execute crimes have been identified and are being booked for criminal conspiracy," PTI reported.

Asthana said that "those associated with gangs should be busted, and appropriate and tough legal actions should be taken against them."

"Some of their members are outside jail, and they are committing crimes on their (gangsters inside jail) instructions," he said.

Asthana said the police was determined to "eliminate gang war in the city and make it safer for citizens". "It will take some time, but I must assure you that action will go on continuously till we are satisfied that all the gangsters are neutralized and taken care of."

When asked about mobiles phone being used from Tihar jail, Asthana said, "We have taken the appropriate measure. Some technical measures have been taken, and we will be coming out with the measure which we have taken very soon."

According to Delhi Police, assailants had opened fire at Gogi, who had been brought to the court for a hearing. Gogi was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to the injuries. Three attackers, who were members of a rival gang led by jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, were also shot dead by the police. The attackers had been dressed as lawyers.

(With inputs from PTI, LiveLaw, Bar and Bench, and The Times of India.)