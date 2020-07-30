Tehelka Sting: Delhi HC Puts Jail Term for Jaya Jaitly on Hold

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 30 July, put on hold the 4-year jail term to which former Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitly had been sentenced to for corruption in a purported defence deal, PTI reported, seeking Central Bureau of Investigation’s response to her appeal challenging her conviction.

Jaitly and two others had been sentenced to four years in prison in a 2000-01 case by special CBI judge Virender Bhat on Thursday. Along with Jaitly, her former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and Major General (retd) SP Murgai were also reportedly charged and sentenced. A fine of Rs 1 lakh had also been imposed on the trio.

In the case stemming from ‘Operation Westend’ sting aired by news outlet Tehelka, the three were held guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in the purported purchase of hand-held thermal imagers, PTI said.