Accused of Khalistani Links, Delhi HC Grants Bail to UAPA Detainee

Under the UAPA, the police/investigating authorities have an initial 90 days after a person’s arrest to file a charge sheet – which can be extended by up to a further 90 days if the police show they still need time for their investigation.

For this to happen, the prosecution is supposed to move an application for an extension which can granted by the court after the public prosecutor (PP) convinces the judge that there are valid grounds to do so.

The Delhi Police special cell, had arrested Lovepreet on 18 June 2020, which meant that the initial 90 day deadline for the chargesheet ended around 18 September. A week before that initial deadline, they obtained a first extension of the deadline, which was to end on 11 November 2020.