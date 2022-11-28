Delhi HC Directs Police to Hand Over Markaz Nizamuddin Keys to Maulana Saad

On Monday, 28 November, the Delhi High Court ordered the Delhi police to hand over the keys of Markaz Nizamuddin to Jamaat leader Maulana Saad.

The Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin has had restrictions since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Why now? The court was hearing a petition filed by the Delhi Waqf Board seeking full reopening of the mosque. Even though the mosque was reopened, some parts were still locked and they keys were with the Delhi Police.

On Monday, the court said that the keys should be handed over to the original possessor. However, the police argued that the original possessor has not come forward to take control of the property.

Rejecting the police’s stand, Justice Jasmeet Singh said, “You have taken possession from some person. You return the possession to that person...”