Heaviest Rain This Monsoon Leaves Parts of Delhi Waterlogged

Delhi and its adjoining areas received heavy showers between Wednesday and Thursday, 13 August, making it the city’s heaviest downpour this monsoon. While the showers brought the mercury down, it also led to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Among areas waterlogged by rains is Delhi’s Sadar Bazar, where residents could be seen walking in ankle-deep water. News agency ANI posted a video of an underpass in Tughlakabad, where people can be seen crossing a waterlogged underpass on a bullock cart.

Around five men can be seen falling right into the water from the packed cart, when the carriage bumps against an invisible obstacle.