Delhi HC to Hear Kejriwal’s Plea Against Defamation Case on 28 Feb
The Delhi High Court on Monday, 24 February, said it will hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders' plea against an order summoning them in a defamation case for their remarks over alleged deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls in the city, on Friday, 28 February.
The matter came up before Justice Anu Malhotra and it was listed for 28 February 28.
They have challenged the magisterial court's March 15, 2019 and sessions court's January 28 this year orders summoning Kejriwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, the then MLA Manoj Kumar and party leader Atishi Marlena. They have sought to quash the trial court's orders and also called for records of the case.
Case Filed by BJP Leader
The case was filed by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who had moved the petition on behalf of the party's Delhi unit, seeking proceedings against them for "harming" the reputation of BJP by blaming it for the deletion of the names of voters from electoral rolls in the city.
He had claimed that the AAP leaders, during a press conference held in December 2018, alleged that on the directions of the BJP names of 30 lakh voters from Bania, Poorvanchali and the Muslim community had been deleted by the Election Commission.
In their plea filed before the high court through advocates Mohd Irshad and R Arunadhri Iyer, Kejriwal and others claimed that the trial court failed to appreciate that no offence, whether defamation or otherwise, is made out against them.
