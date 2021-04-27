Delhi HC Slams Centre, AAP Govt on Oxygen, Remdesivir Black Market
Delhi HC slammed the AAP govt, saying its system has failed since it couldn’t stop the oxygen black market.
Delhi High Court, during its hearing on Tuesday, 27 April, pulled up both Centre and the AAP government over black-marketing of medical resources, as the city battles a deadly wave of COVID-19.
"We have exported millions of vials of Remdesivir but don't have enough to cater to our patients," the High Court, which is hearing petitions on shortage of medical supplies, asked the Centre and the Delhi government.
The High Court asked the Centre on what basis it was deciding how much Remdesivir has to be allocated to Delhi. It also asked the Centre, ICMR, and Drug Controller General whether there is any change in guideline regarding administration of Remdesivir.
The High Court rebuked the Delhi government, saying its system had failed because of which black marketing of oxygen was going on in the city.
Slamming the Delhi government, the court said, "Non-accounting of oxygen cylinder supplies by Delhi government is leading to artificial shortage of gas and black marketing."
"This is a mess that you have been unable to resolve," the court told the AAP government over black marketing of oxygen cylinders
It also ordered the Delhi government to take over the plant of one oxygen refiller for not supplying gas to hospitals and allegedly giving them in the black market.
The court also directed the AAP government to take account of stock, sale of COVID-19 medicines, Remdisivir, Fabiflu, and Tocilizumab at hospitals' pharmacies.
