HC Seeks Reply on Plea Against New Parl’s Green Clearance Request

The Delhi High Court asked the Centre and civic body CPWD on Monday, 24 February, to respond to a plea seeking that no environment clearance (EC) be granted to cut trees for the expansion and renovation of the Parliament building. The building is part of the planned Central Vista redevelopment project.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notice to the Ministry of Housing and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) seeking their stand on the application moved by a Delhi resident opposing cutting of trees for the expansion work.