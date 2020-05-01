In an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, the Gurugram District administration has taken stringent measures to seal the Delhi-Gurugram border from 10 AM Friday, following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in multiple districts of Haryana, especially in areas adjacent to Delhi.The order to impose stricter norms at multiple borders was issued by authorities on 30 April. However, according to the notice issued, movement of essential goods and services vehicles and certain government officials will be allowed across the border.The announcement resulted in traffic jams at the Delhi-Gurugram borders as a large number of commuters were trying to cross the border before the seal came into effect.Most of these are people who travel to the Delhi-NCR region for work.COVID-19: Nine Areas in Gurugram Declared ‘Containment Zones’On 28 March, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said “after Sonepat, the state is considering sealing borders in Gurugram and Faridabad districts with the national capital. The state is considering sealing all borders with Delhi, including those in Gurugram and Faridabad."Earlier, Vij had also asked the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make arrangements to check all the people who were commuting to Haryana from Delhi and limit the issuance of lockdown passes.Hospitals Leave COVID-19 Patient on Delhi Streets For Over 24 HrsHe added that almost 18 positive cases had been found among people who were commuting across the border to Delhi for work. Three new cases emerged on Wednesday from the Gurugram district, all of whom were female healthcare workers.Confirming the new cases, COVID-19 team member Dr Ram Prakash Jha said that two of the health staff were from the Gurugram Civil Hospital in Sector 10, the third was from Medanta Hospital. Earlier too, such cases among healthcare workers in Gurugram have been reported.Gurugram has so far reported 54 positive cases, of which 38 have been cured and discharged. Gurugram has 26 containment zones.(with inputs from IANS) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)