Traffic on Delhi-Gurgaon E-Way To Be Affected Today Amid March for Ahir Regiment

Traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway will likely be disrupted for around 10 hours on Wednesday, 23 March, due to a march being conducted to demand the formation of an 'Ahir Regiment' in the Indian Army, the Gurgaon police said, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The march is scheduled to take place from Kherki Daula toll to Hero Honda chowk on National Highway 48 (NH 48) - a six kilometre stretch.

The police said that the highway will be closed for vehicles from 7 am to 5 pm on Wednesday.