Traffic on Delhi-Gurgaon E-Way To Be Affected Today Amid March for Ahir Regiment
The march will take place from Kherki Daula toll to Hero Honda chowk on National Highway 48.
Traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway will likely be disrupted for around 10 hours on Wednesday, 23 March, due to a march being conducted to demand the formation of an 'Ahir Regiment' in the Indian Army, the Gurgaon police said, as per a report by The Indian Express.
The march is scheduled to take place from Kherki Daula toll to Hero Honda chowk on National Highway 48 (NH 48) - a six kilometre stretch.
The police said that the highway will be closed for vehicles from 7 am to 5 pm on Wednesday.
Plans had been made to divert vehicles to alternative routes, the police added.
"The traffic from Jaipur will be directed to Southern Peripheral Road just before Kherki Daula toll (Givo Cut) and people can reach their destination via Sohna road. People going from Delhi towards Jaipur are advised to take alternative routes via Golf Course road and Sohna road. All traffic would be diverted at Hero Honda chowk towards Subhash chowk/Pataudi road," Ravinder Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
It was also added that heavy goods vehicles and buses would be barred from entering the stretch of road on Wednesday.
The heavy goods vehicles coming from Jaipur will have to to take the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) road from Pachgaon to reach Delhi and Faridabad. On the other hand, those vehicles going from Delhi to Jaipur will have to take Sohna road and KMP road, the police said.
Protests For 'Ahir Regiment'
The demand for an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army is being raised by a group of Ahir leaders from Haryana under the banner of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha.
They argue that the Indian Army had several regiments based along caste lines. Since a large number of Ahir community members are in the army, the protestors have demanded a separate regiment along the same lines, as per a report by The Indian Express.
The morcha undertook protests in 2018 and went on a hunger strike for nine days, before politicians assured them that their demands would be met.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
