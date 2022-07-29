Delhi Govt To Go Back to Old Retail Liquor Sale Policy for Six Months: Sisodia

With the lieutenant governor recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the implementation of the new excise policy, the Delhi government has decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sale in the city, officials told news agency PTI on Friday, 29 July.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, directed the department on Thursday to "revert" to old regime of the excise policy for a period of six months till a fresh policy is in place, they said.