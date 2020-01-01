Pragati Maidan Metro Station Renamed Supreme Court Metro Station

“The Mukarba Chowk and its flyover have been renamed as Shahid Captain Vikram Batra. Parents of the martyr had requested for this so that people are inspired,” Sisodia said in a press briefing.

The Lajpat Nagar flyover has been renamed as Jhulelal Setu, the deputy chief minister said.

He said there were also requests to change the name of Pragati Maidan metro station to Supreme Court metro station.

“The naming committee has decided to change the name of Pragati Maidan Metro Station. The Delhi Metro will have to make the necessary changes which would take around one month,” he said.