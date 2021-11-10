Delhi Govt Employs Boats, Water Sprinklers, Barricades To Fight Yamuna Foam

Even amid District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines barring devotees from performing Chhatt Puja on the ghats of Yamuna, visuals of crowds taking a dip in the froth-filled, toxic Yamuna emerged online on Wednesday, 10 November.

Vikas Rai, President of Chhath Pooja Samiti in Kalindi Kunj spoke to news agency ANI stating, "Chhath celebrations are not allowed at Yamuna ghats. Few devotees who came here have been asked to leave by the police."