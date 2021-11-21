Delhi Govt to Review Restrictions to Tackle 'Very Poor' Pollution Levels

As Delhi’s air quality hovers around ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ categories, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will be holding a meeting with senior government officials on Monday, 22 November, to review restrictions imposed in the capital to control pollution levels.

“The meeting has been called to review the restrictions which come to an end on Sunday. Officials of all departments concerned will be in attendance,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

The Delhi government had on 17 November issued a 10-point direction including barring entry of trucks into the city, ban on construction, and demolition activities to curb pollution.