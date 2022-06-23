ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi Pollution: Govt Bans Entry of Medium, Heavy Vehicles From 1 Oct to 28 Feb
The ban has been announced in view of the possibility of an increase in pollution in the coming winter season.
i
The Delhi government on Thursday, 23 June, banned the entry of medium and heavy vehicles in the national capital from 1 October 2022 to 28 February 2023, in view of the possibility of an increase in pollution levels in the coming winter season.
(This is a developing story and will be updated)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×