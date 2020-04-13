Delhi Epicentre of Second Quake in Less Than 24 Hours

Of the five seismic zones, Delhi falls under the fourth-highest zone, making it vulnerable to earthquakes. But it is rare that Delhi has been the epicentre of a quake. It, however, experiences tremors when a quake hits regions as far as central Asia or the Himalayan ranges, known to be a high-seismic zone.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 had hit the national capital in 2004. Another quake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded in the city in 2001.

The major quakes recorded near the national capital were in Bulandshahr (6.7M) on October 10, 1956, and in Moradabad (5.8M)on 15 August 1966. Both are in western Uttar Pradesh.