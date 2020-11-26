Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Tests Positive for COVID-19

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 26 November. The Aam Aadmi Party member, who is also the minister for Employment, Development, Labour, General Administration and Irrigation in the Kejriwal-led Cabinet, took to Twitter to announce his test results and urged those who came in contact with him to get tested.

"I got a coronavirus test was done after experiencing initial symptoms. My report shows I am COVID-positive. I urge all those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested and please take care of themselves," Rai tweeted in Hindi.