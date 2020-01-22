Delhi Elections Get Vicious on FB, Courtesy Cash-Rich BJP Proxies

As loudspeakers are mounted, makeshift podiums built and door-to-door campaigns initiated across Delhi this winter, a simultaneous cash-rich election campaign has been unfolding on social media.

Over the last month, offline and online campaigns for the Delhi Assembly elections, however, have gradually assumed a distinct character. In this regard, the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) offers the most apparent distinction.

While BJP candidates are directly taking on the incumbent Aam Aadi Party (AAP) on ground; on social media, it is not the BJP but unofficial proxy pages of the party that are spending on advertisements and sustaining campaigns on behalf of the party.

According to data published by Facebook Ads Library between 21 December 2019 and 19 January, the top 10 political advertisers on Facebook have spent a combined total of Rs 61.92 lakh or almost Rs 2 lakh a day to target Delhi voters.

While AAP leads the pack with a total spending of Rs 15.64 lakh, BJP comes in second with a total ad expenditure of Rs 10.19 lakh.