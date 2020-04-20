Delhi Doctor Kills Himself, Family Blames AAP MLA For Extortion

A doctor allegedly killed himself on Saturday, 18 April, morning in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said, according to PTI. A note recovered from the victim's house stated that AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal was responsible for his death, they said.

The victim has been identified as Rajendra Singh (52), a resident of Durga Vihar, police said. He hanged himself with the help of a rope at his house.

A tenant noticed the body around 5:30 am and informed his family members, a senior police officer said. The body was sent to AIIMS for a postmortem.