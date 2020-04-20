Delhi Doctor Kills Himself, Family Blames AAP MLA For Extortion
A doctor allegedly killed himself on Saturday, 18 April, morning in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said, according to PTI. A note recovered from the victim's house stated that AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal was responsible for his death, they said.
The victim has been identified as Rajendra Singh (52), a resident of Durga Vihar, police said. He hanged himself with the help of a rope at his house.
A tenant noticed the body around 5:30 am and informed his family members, a senior police officer said. The body was sent to AIIMS for a postmortem.
“The doctor’s family said the deceased had been upset for the past few months as he was suffering monetary loss. The family said these losses were because MLA Prakash Jarwal had demanded money from the deceased and when the man failed to pay the sum on time, Jarwal allegedly got his payments towards supplying water stalled,” an anonymous police officer told Hindustan Times.
A case of extortion, abetment of suicide and threat has been registered against the Deoli MLA and others at Neb Sarai Police Station based on a complaint by the victim's son, the police said.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times)
