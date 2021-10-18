First Death Due to Dengue Reported in Delhi; 723 Total Cases Recorded in 2021
Out of the 720 dengue cases in Delhi this year, 382 cases were reported this month till 16 October.
Delhi reported its first death due to dengue this year on Monday, 18 October, as the total number of cases in the national capital this year has now crossed over 720, according to the civic report released on Monday.
Out of the 720 cases, 382 cases were reported this month till 16 October, PTI reported.
The Delhi government has been conducting a door-to-door drive to check for breeding sites of mosquitos to prevent the spread.
"We have intensified our anti-dengue drive as large number of cases are being recorded due to excessive rains this year. A radio campaign is ready. It will carry the message of precautions to be taken at home to ward off any possibility of breeding of mosquito larvae at home."Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, East Delhi Mayor
The report comes as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the citizens to take part in the campaign '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute, Har Sunday Dengue Par Vaar', which is to check the water stagnation in and around their homes to prevent dengue mosquito breeding, The Indian Express reported.
According to reports, Mayor of the South MCD Mukesh Suryan has also instructed the civic body to conduct special drives around the city in vacant buildings and junk vehicles.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
