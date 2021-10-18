First Death Due to Dengue Reported in Delhi; 723 Total Cases Recorded in 2021

Delhi reported its first death due to dengue this year on Monday, 18 October, as the total number of cases in the national capital this year has now crossed over 720, according to the civic report released on Monday.

Out of the 720 cases, 382 cases were reported this month till 16 October, PTI reported.

The Delhi government has been conducting a door-to-door drive to check for breeding sites of mosquitos to prevent the spread.