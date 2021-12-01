Delhi Govt Cuts Petrol Price By Rs 8 Per Litre; New Rate Effective From Midnight
The Delhi government also reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol to 19.40 percent from 30 percent.
The Delhi government has cut petrol prices by Rs 8 per litre and reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol to 19.40 percent from 30 percent, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, 1 December.
The new rates will come in to effect from midnight on Wednesday.
On 3 November, the Government of India had announced that excise duty levied on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from 4 November.
This was the first cut in central excise duties in over three years.
Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in a tweet, "The states should add to this celebration by reducing VAT on fuel to give further relief to consumers."
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.