Delhi Relaxes COVID Curbs Further, Shops to Remain Open Past 8 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, 21 August, announced further relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital, as infection rates remained low and the number of cases decreased further.

"Till now, due to corona, Delhi's markets were allowed to open till 8 pm. Due to the decreasing number of cases, the deadline is being removed from Monday. Now the markets will be able to open as per their normal time," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.