Bars, Parks Allowed to Open: Delhi COVID Curbs Eased Further
Restaurants will be allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm in Delhi from Monday.
Continuing with its unlocking strategy in the capital, the Delhi government announced the reopening of bars, restaurants and other public places from Monday onwards, 21 June.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order said that both bars and restaurants will be allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity between noon to 10 pm.
“Owners of restaurants and bars shall be responsible for strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs and guidelines issued by the Government of India/Delhi government,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority order stated.
Public parks, gardens, and golf clubs will be reopening alongside eateries and outdoor yoga activities will also be allowed, the DDMA order added.
Markets, market complexes, and malls will be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 8 pm.
Private offices will be allowed to run at 50 percent capacity between 9 am to 5 pm, while for government offices only group A officers are required to show 100 percent attendance. Other officers will work at 50 percent capacity.
Delhi Metro will continue to run at 50 percent capacity and movement of intra-state buses will now be allowed as well.
“Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as cluster) shall be permitted with condition that not more than 50 percent of bus capacity be allowed at one time inside the bus. No standing passenger shall be allowed,” the DDMA order said.
Even as Delhi steadily unlocks after a six-week-long lockdown, educational institutions, gyms, spas, theatres, or any social, political, academic, religious, cultural sports gatherings and congregations are still prohibited.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.