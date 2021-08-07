Delhi Court Takes Cognisance of Charge Sheet Against Sushil Kumar in Murder Case
The Delhi Police had on 2 August filed a charge sheet against wrestler Sushil Kumar as the main accused.
A Delhi Court on Friday, 6 August, took cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 12 others in connection with the alleged murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar, reported news agency ANI.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba took cognisance of the charge sheet and posted the matter for 20 August, for all the accused to be supplied with copies of the final report.
The Delhi Police on 2 August submitted its first charge sheet against Sushil Kumar and the 12 other accused before the Rohini Court. A non-bailable warrant was issued against the accused.
Kumar and others accused had allegedly assaulted Dhankar and his friends in May at the Chhatrasal stadium over a property dispute. Dhankar later died on 5 May because of his injuries.
Police said that Kumar allegedly kidnapped Dhankar from his Model Town home in Delhi, after which he was taken to the Chhatrasal stadium. Police also claimed to be in possession of a video recording that shows Kumar beating up the junior wrestler.
ANI reported that the charge sheet filed by the police mentions the names of 155 prosecution witnesses including four people that were injured in the brawl. The police filed an FIR against the accused for offences such as murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery, and rioting among others.
Kumar is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail and has reportedly been charged under various sections of the IPC related to murder, abduction, and criminal conspiracy.
(With inputs from ANI)
