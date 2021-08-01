Delhi Court Rules Out Foul Play in Unnao Rape Survivor's Death by Road Accident
The CBI had concluded that there was no evidence suggesting a criminal conspiracy in the accident.
A Delhi court upheld the CBI investigation that had ruled out any foul play in the Unnao rape survivor's death by road accident.
The CBI had concluded that there was no evidence suggesting a criminal conspiracy hatched by the rape accused, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is currently serving life imprisonment over the rape case.
Earlier in 2019, when the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling to meet her uncle Mahesh Singh, who was lodged in Rae Bareilly Jail, their car collided with a truck.
All the four passengers, including the rape survivor, succumbed to injuries.
In a complaint filed by the Mahesh Singh, it was alleged that the accident was conspired by Senger and the other accused.
While District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma held that the allegations were based on mere surmises and conjectures, he framed charges against the truck driver for causing death by negligence and endangering human life.
"There was indeed a very diabolical background of the events that had taken place prior to the incident in question, but at the stage of considering taking of cognisance of offences allegedly committed by the accused persons, this court cannot be swayed by public sentiments, media reports nor the aspect of the conviction of accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar.”Dharmesh Sharma, District and Sessions Judge
“I have no hesitation in holding the findings of the CBI in the final report/charge sheet that there is no case against the accused persons so as to take cognisance and proceed against them under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC r/w Section 120 B of IPC can not be faulted,” the judge said.
