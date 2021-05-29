O2 Concentrator Case: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Navneet Kalra

A Delhi Court on Saturday, 29 May, granted bail to Navneet Kalra, the owner of Khan Chacha restaurant, in the oxygen concentrator black marketing case.

Kalra was arrested by the Delhi Police on 16 May, after cops received information about black marketing of oxygen concentrators in some of the restaurants. Acting on the information, the police raided the Nege and Ju Bar, located at the Lodhi Road Central Market and recovered three dozen concentrators.