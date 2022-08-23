Delhi Court Grants Bail to Satyendar Jain’s Wife in Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court has granted regular bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain, in a money laundering case on Tuesday, 23 August. She was granted interim bail in the case earlier this month.

Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with this case on 30 May, has also moved a fresh bail plea in the matter. His judicial custody has been extended to 27 August.

The money laundering case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.