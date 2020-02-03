Delhi Court Extends Sharjeel Imam’s Police Custody by 3 Days

A Delhi court on Monday, 3 February, extended the police custody of Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, by three days.

Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amidst high security, said advocate Mishika Singh, appearing for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar in the matter.

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on 28 January for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh.

His mobile phone and laptop along with some anti-CAA posters were seized from his house in Jehanabad and a rented flat in Vasant Kunj, police said on Friday, 31 January.

He was brought to Delhi the next day. The court had earlier sent Imam to a five-day police custody.

An FIR was registered against Imam by the Delhi Police on 25 January under IPC sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) among others.