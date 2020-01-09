Delhi Court Directs Treatment for Jailed Bhim Army Chief at AIIMS

A Delhi court directed Tihar jail authorities on Thursday, 9 January, to provide treatment for polycythemia to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested in connection with violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in old Delhi's Daryaganj area.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma passed the directions on Azad's plea for proper treatment of polycythemia at AIIMS, where he had been undergoing the treatment.