Delhi Court Directs Treatment for Jailed Bhim Army Chief at AIIMS
A Delhi court directed Tihar jail authorities on Thursday, 9 January, to provide treatment for polycythemia to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested in connection with violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in old Delhi's Daryaganj area.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma passed the directions on Azad's plea for proper treatment of polycythemia at AIIMS, where he had been undergoing the treatment.
Azad Suffering From Blood Disorder, Needs ‘Continuous Checkup’
In a brief hearing on Wednesday, the jail authorities had sought time to file Azad's medical report in response to his application seeking treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital, said advocate Mehmood Pracha, who represented Azad.
If the treatment was not provided urgently to Azad, it might lead to cardiac arrest, the application stated.
The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on 21 December by a Delhi court. His outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on 20 December, without police permission.
