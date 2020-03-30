Delhi Court Bail for 3 Shaheen Bagh Protesters Amid Lockdown

It directed them to comply with the directions of the Centre, state government and local self-governing bodies, made to contain the spread of coronavirus.

They should not tamper with evidence, regularly appear before the court on each and every date of hearing and not leave the country without permission of the court, it said.

During the hearing, the police opposed the bail applications saying they have disobeyed the directions of the Centre and the state government regarding the lockdown and prohibition of protests gathering which were made to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The police alleged that the accused did not pay any heed to the directions of the police officials to remove themselves from the protest site and obstructed the police from discharging their duties.

If released on bail, they may mobilise large crowd at the protest site and it might pose problems of law and order, the police claimed.

The counsel for the accused told the court that they were innocent and has nothing to do with the alleged offence and they are likely to be infected with coronavirus if detained for long.

(The article has been published in arrangement with PTI)